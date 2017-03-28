Breaking News

Locked behind black steel doors in Northumberland, England, the Poison Garden at Alnwick Castle grows around 100 infamous killers. From deadly nightshade to hemlock, the only way a plant can take root in this garden is if it is lethal to humans. Created by the Duchess of Northumberland, this is one garden where you won't want to stop and smell the flowers.
Source: Great Big Story

