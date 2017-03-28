The dusty desert of Lucin, Utah, isn't for everyone. It's lonely, windy and hot. But for Ivo Zdarsky, it's home. The inventor, who in 1984 escaped Czechoslovakia in a homemade aircraft, lives in an airplane hangar about 25 miles from his nearest neighbor. Like we said, Lucin isn't for everyone.
