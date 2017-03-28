Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs iron curtain escape diy plane pkg_00033114
gbs iron curtain escape diy plane pkg_00033114

    JUST WATCHED

    Escaping the Iron Curtain in a DIY airplane

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Escaping the Iron Curtain in a DIY airplane

The dusty desert of Lucin, Utah, isn't for everyone. It's lonely, windy and hot. But for Ivo Zdarsky, it's home. The inventor, who in 1984 escaped Czechoslovakia in a homemade aircraft, lives in an airplane hangar about 25 miles from his nearest neighbor. Like we said, Lucin isn't for everyone.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (13 Videos)

See More

Escaping the Iron Curtain in a DIY airplane

The dusty desert of Lucin, Utah, isn't for everyone. It's lonely, windy and hot. But for Ivo Zdarsky, it's home. The inventor, who in 1984 escaped Czechoslovakia in a homemade aircraft, lives in an airplane hangar about 25 miles from his nearest neighbor. Like we said, Lucin isn't for everyone.
Source: Great Big Story