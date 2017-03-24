Breaking News

    Fighting to save Zanzibar's sea turtles

The once plentiful sea turtles of Zanzibar are disappearing. Poaching and bycatch have severely reduced the population of these elegant reptiles. But there's still hope. The Mnarani Marine Turtle Conservation project is working hard to look after the turtles in order to bring their numbers up to previous levels. A Great Big film by filmmaker Dan the Director
Source: Great Big Story

