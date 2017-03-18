Breaking News

    This dog raises orphaned baby cheetahs

Meet Blakely, the Australian shepherd who mothers orphaned baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo (too cute, we know). This patient rescue pup shows baby cheetahs, wallabies, foxes and the occasional warthog how to play and socialize like real, well, animals.
Source: Great Big Story

