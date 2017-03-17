CNN Special Report: The Most Powerful Man in the World
On Saturday, in a CNN documentary Fareed Zakaria explores the question, "Did Russian President Vladimir Putin use his power to elect Donald Trump?" "CNN Special Report: The Most Powerful Man in the World" airs March 18 at 9.
CNN Special Report: The Most Powerful Man in the World
On Saturday, in a CNN documentary Fareed Zakaria explores the question, "Did Russian President Vladimir Putin use his power to elect Donald Trump?" "CNN Special Report: The Most Powerful Man in the World" airs March 18 at 9.