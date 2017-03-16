To eat fugu is to put your life on the line. That's why Japanese chefs must train for years before serving the notoriously poison puffer fish to the public. For more than 45 years, chef Sasaki has served this potentially lethal delicacy to patrons in his Tokyo restaurant. Feeling hungry?
