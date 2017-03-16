Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs taste poison puffer fish pkg_00003527
gbs taste poison puffer fish pkg_00003527

    JUST WATCHED

    Dare to taste the poison Puffer Fish?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dare to taste the poison Puffer Fish?

To eat fugu is to put your life on the line. That's why Japanese chefs must train for years before serving the notoriously poison puffer fish to the public. For more than 45 years, chef Sasaki has served this potentially lethal delicacy to patrons in his Tokyo restaurant. Feeling hungry?
Source: Great Big Story

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dare to taste the poison Puffer Fish?

To eat fugu is to put your life on the line. That's why Japanese chefs must train for years before serving the notoriously poison puffer fish to the public. For more than 45 years, chef Sasaki has served this potentially lethal delicacy to patrons in his Tokyo restaurant. Feeling hungry?
Source: Great Big Story