Palace of dreams built one pebble at a time

One morning, mailman Ferdinand Cheval stumbled across an interesting pebble on his delivery route. He picked it up, and from there, an obsession began. Using stones he collected on his routes, Cheval began working each night to create Le Palais Idéal, an 85-foot-long, 300-foot-high castle of grottos containing Chinese, Algerian and Northern European influences. Built by Cheval alone, entirely by hand, the palace took 33 years to complete. Now, it just might take your breath away.