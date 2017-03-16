Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs postman palace cheval pkg_00005624
gbs postman palace cheval pkg_00005624

    JUST WATCHED

    Palace of dreams built one pebble at a time

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Palace of dreams built one pebble at a time

One morning, mailman Ferdinand Cheval stumbled across an interesting pebble on his delivery route. He picked it up, and from there, an obsession began. Using stones he collected on his routes, Cheval began working each night to create Le Palais Idéal, an 85-foot-long, 300-foot-high castle of grottos containing Chinese, Algerian and Northern European influences. Built by Cheval alone, entirely by hand, the palace took 33 years to complete. Now, it just might take your breath away.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (12 Videos)

See More

Palace of dreams built one pebble at a time

One morning, mailman Ferdinand Cheval stumbled across an interesting pebble on his delivery route. He picked it up, and from there, an obsession began. Using stones he collected on his routes, Cheval began working each night to create Le Palais Idéal, an 85-foot-long, 300-foot-high castle of grottos containing Chinese, Algerian and Northern European influences. Built by Cheval alone, entirely by hand, the palace took 33 years to complete. Now, it just might take your breath away.
Source: Great Big Story