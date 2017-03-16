Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs orangutans worlds cutest preschool pkg_00001217
gbs orangutans worlds cutest preschool pkg_00001217

    JUST WATCHED

    The world's cutest 'preschool'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The world's cutest 'preschool'

The International Animal Rescue organization recently opened an orangutan "pre-school" in Borneo where orphaned baby orangutans learn to climb, socialize and live among their peers without the threat of poaching or habitat destruction. Could there be anything cuter?
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (12 Videos)

See More

The world's cutest 'preschool'

The International Animal Rescue organization recently opened an orangutan "pre-school" in Borneo where orphaned baby orangutans learn to climb, socialize and live among their peers without the threat of poaching or habitat destruction. Could there be anything cuter?
Source: Great Big Story