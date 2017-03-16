In Hollywood, everything is magic and make-believe, even sounds. When you watch a film that immerses you completely in its world, you're probably hearing the work of sound artists. If the work is done right, you won't be able to tell that the "natural" sounds on screen are manufactured with studio props. That's the challenge for Warner Bros. Foley artists Alyson Moore, Chris Moriana and mixer Mary Jo Lang. Theirs is a practice in recreation, one creative element at a time.