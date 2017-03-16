Teen is world's best female rock climber

Ashima Shiraishi can scale boulders and rock faces that most people twice her age simply can't. The 14-year-old New York native started climbing boulders in Central Park when she was just six years old and hasn't looked back since. Keep going Ashima!
