    Teen is world's best female rock climber

Ashima Shiraishi can scale boulders and rock faces that most people twice her age simply can't. The 14-year-old New York native started climbing boulders in Central Park when she was just six years old and hasn't looked back since. Keep going Ashima!
Teen is world's best female rock climber

