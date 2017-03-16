Breaking News

    Bodybuilding at age 80

Ernestine Shepherd defies nearly every physical stereotype for an 80-year-old woman. For one thing, she's ripped. In fact, she's a record-holding bodybuilder who spends more than 30 hours each week exercising. But get this: she didn't so much as pick up a dumbbell until she was in her 50s! Now she's training other women and completely embodying her nickname, "Granny Six-Pack.
Source: Great Big Story

