Bodybuilding at age 80

Ernestine Shepherd defies nearly every physical stereotype for an 80-year-old woman. For one thing, she's ripped. In fact, she's a record-holding bodybuilder who spends more than 30 hours each week exercising. But get this: she didn't so much as pick up a dumbbell until she was in her 50s! Now she's training other women and completely embodying her nickname, "Granny Six-Pack.