House Intel mems.: no evidence of Trump wiretap claim
The Republican and Democratic leaders of the House intelligence committee said today there is absolutely no evidence of President Trump's claim that he was wiretapped during the campaign by the Obama Administration. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
