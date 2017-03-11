Breaking News

    Tracking Great White sharks

The OCEARCH is a research vessel that travels the world, tagging sharks with GPS trackers. Their goal is to better understand shark's lives in order to ensure their future survival. We caught up with the OCEARCH in the Gulf of Mexico, where a team of scientists is tagging the sharks of the western gulf to track their breeding, birthing, and migratory patterns.
Source: Great Big Story

