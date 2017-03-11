Breaking News

HED: Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan DEK: Mitsuo Nakatani is a mochi master, and to watch him do his work is a genuine thrill. Turning sticky rice into Japan's traditional soft and chewy treat requires pounding, flipping and smashing the glutinous rice at high speeds in perfect coordination with a team. While visitors come to Nakatani's mochi shop to taste the best, they stay to watch him make it.
