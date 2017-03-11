Breaking News

    The voice behind 'It's-a Me, Mario!'

The voice behind 'It's-a Me, Mario!'

You know Mario—who could forget the cheery "woo-hoos!" of Nintendo's most beloved video game character? Now meet Charles Martinet, the voice behind the iconic mustachioed man. It turns out, Martinet not only voiced Mario, he also created the voices for Wario, Luigi and even Donkey Kong!
