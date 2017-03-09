The oldest kid in class is 69 years old

Durge Kami, 69, was born into a poor family and lived too far away from school to receive a formal education as a child. But that hasn't stopped him from finishing school now. He's the oldest student in his school and his classmates affectionately call him Bajee, or 'grandpa' in Nepali. Durge hopes that his persistence can set an example for both young and old.
