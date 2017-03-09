I can't taste anything

Breaking News

Adrian Wellock lost his sense of taste. After suffering a cold, he started getting a metallic taste in his mouth, which took his palate with it. These days, he only eats foods that are simple to chew and adds spice and herbs to ratchet up the smell. Find out what it like when everything, actually tastes like nothing.
