The fitness model without a pulse

Andrew Jones jokes that he's "the best looking zombie you'll ever see." The fitness model and body builder technically has no pulse, and has built an impressive physique on an artificial heart. Until he receives a donor match, he keeps a constant supply of batteries on him. Heart or no heart, he hasn't let anything stop him from staying active and living the life he wants.
