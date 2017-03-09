Meet the 'Pac-Man' champion

Breaking News

In 1999, Billy Mitchell was the first person to achieve a perfect score in "Pac-Man." His ability to reach the end of the game even stumped the game's creators and designers, who named him the "video game player of the century." Here's what he had to do to beat every level.
Source: Great Big Story

