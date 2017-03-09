Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN Creative Marketing African Voices Art March 2017_00001616
CNN Creative Marketing African Voices Art March 2017_00001616

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN African Voices Art of Expression Trailer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN African Voices Art of Expression Trailer

Meet three artists whose blank canvas is just the start of a grand masterpiece. Whether it's capturing the personality of a person through photographs or adorning alleyways with thought provoking imagery, individuals are using their skills to create beauty. "African Voices" airs on CNN. Check your local listing for show times.
Source: CNN Creative Marketing

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN African Voices Art of Expression Trailer

Meet three artists whose blank canvas is just the start of a grand masterpiece. Whether it's capturing the personality of a person through photographs or adorning alleyways with thought provoking imagery, individuals are using their skills to create beauty. "African Voices" airs on CNN. Check your local listing for show times.
Source: CNN Creative Marketing