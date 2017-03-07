Breaking News

CNN Creative Marketing Business Traveller Longest Flight _00001322

    CNN Business Traveller Longest Flight Trailer

Richard Quest takes the longest flight in the world between Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand. Ultra-long haul flights are making a comeback. See what it takes for passengers and crew to be on board for 17-plus hours. "Business Traveller" airs on CNN. Check your local listing for show times.
Richard Quest takes the longest flight in the world between Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand. Ultra-long haul flights are making a comeback. See what it takes for passengers and crew to be on board for 17-plus hours. "Business Traveller" airs on CNN. Check your local listing for show times.
