Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN Creative Marketing Business Traveller Longest Flight March 2017_00002309
CNN Creative Marketing Business Traveller Longest Flight March 2017_00002309

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Business Traveller Longest Flight Trailer_

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Business Traveller Longest Flight Trailer_

Richard Quest takes the longest flight in the world between Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand. Ultra-long haul flights are making a comeback. See what it takes for passengers and crew to be on board for 17-plus hours. "Business Traveller" airs on CNN. Check your local listing for show times.
Source: CNN Creative Marketing

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN Business Traveller Longest Flight Trailer_

Richard Quest takes the longest flight in the world between Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand. Ultra-long haul flights are making a comeback. See what it takes for passengers and crew to be on board for 17-plus hours. "Business Traveller" airs on CNN. Check your local listing for show times.
Source: CNN Creative Marketing