    It was one of the first murder cases played live in full on television

This was a horrific crime. But, how did it really happen? Examine the evidence and the shocking twists and turns of the Menendez brothers case. The new HLN Original Series How It Really Happened with Hill Harper premieres Friday Jan 27th at 8pm, and then continues at its regular time, Fridays at 9pm et/pt.
