Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

menendez brothers abuse testimony_00035011
menendez brothers abuse testimony_00035011

    JUST WATCHED

    Abuse testimony could give the Menendez brothers grounds for a new trial

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Abuse testimony could give the Menendez brothers grounds for a new trial

The Menendez brothers admitted to killing their parents, but claimed their actions were the result of years of mental and sexual abuse. Here is a portion of their testimony. Much of this story was not allowed in the brothers' second trial and could now potentially allow the brothers to petition the court for a new one.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Abuse testimony could give the Menendez brothers grounds for a new trial

The Menendez brothers admitted to killing their parents, but claimed their actions were the result of years of mental and sexual abuse. Here is a portion of their testimony. Much of this story was not allowed in the brothers' second trial and could now potentially allow the brothers to petition the court for a new one.
Source: HLN