Abuse testimony could give the Menendez brothers grounds for a new trial
The Menendez brothers admitted to killing their parents, but claimed their actions were the result of years of mental and sexual abuse. Here is a portion of their testimony. Much of this story was not allowed in the brothers' second trial and could now potentially allow the brothers to petition the court for a new one.
