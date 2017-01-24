Israel expands settlements as Netanyahu invited to WH
Israel announced it was building more than two thousand housing units in the west bank. This comes just two days after President Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next month. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
Israel announced it was building more than two thousand housing units in the west bank. This comes just two days after President Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next month. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.