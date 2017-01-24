Breaking News

A general view taken on December 28, 2016 shows a partial view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah. / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
    Israel expands settlements as Netanyahu invited to WH

Israel announced it was building more than two thousand housing units in the west bank. This comes just two days after President Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next month. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
