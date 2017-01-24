Breaking News

    Sanders: I'd work with Trump on trade policy for 'American workers'

Calling President Donald Trump's executive action to withdraw from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership "a positive step," Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt, on Monday said he would be "delighted," in theory, to work with the White House to build a trade policy that benefits working Americans rather than just the wealthy.
