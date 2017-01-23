U.S. investigating Flynn calls with Russian Ambassador
CNN has learned that American intelligence officials have launched a probe into calls made between President Trump's national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States. CNN's Jim Sciutto and Evan Perez report.
CNN has learned that American intelligence officials have launched a probe into calls made between President Trump's national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States. CNN's Jim Sciutto and Evan Perez report.