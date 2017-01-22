Anxiety over the Trump presidency in a California mosque
The Islamic Society Mosque in Coachella, California was heavily damaged by an arsonist nine days after a Muslim couple killed 14 people in a terror attack not far from the mosque in December 2015. The mosque did not fully reopen until three months ago. We were invited to Friday prayers to talk to the Imam and other mosque attendees who did not vote for Donald Trump about their feelings about him, and their hopes for the future.
