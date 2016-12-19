Panel: Assassin tried to wedge Russia and Turkey apart
In an odd twist, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said the assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey at a gallery in Ankara by a Turkish citizen, could further forge cooperation between the powerful countries.
Panel: Assassin tried to wedge Russia and Turkey apart
In an odd twist, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said the assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey at a gallery in Ankara by a Turkish citizen, could further forge cooperation between the powerful countries.