Former DHS Chief: Russians have 'weaponized' social media
Former Homeland Security chief Michael Chertoff tells Jake Tapper that what the Russians are doing in the U.S. goes beyond "espionage," and that the Kremlin is trying to push "biased," and "phony" stories to influence opinion.
