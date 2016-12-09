John Glenn's entire interview with Cronkite

On November 4, 1998, John Glenn talked to CBS News' Walter Cronkite from inside the space shuttle during a mission where astronauts would use the 77-year-old Glenn to study similarities between the symptoms of aging and the effects of Space on astronauts.
On November 4, 1998, John Glenn talked to CBS News' Walter Cronkite from inside the space shuttle during a mission where astronauts would use the 77-year-old Glenn to study similarities between the symptoms of aging and the effects of Space on astronauts.