    John Glenn's entire interview with Cronkite

On November 4, 1998, John Glenn talked to CBS News' Walter Cronkite from inside the space shuttle during a mission where astronauts would use the 77-year-old Glenn to study similarities between the symptoms of aging and the effects of Space on astronauts.
