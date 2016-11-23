Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp CNN Special Report War in Space_00000802
exp CNN Special Report War in Space_00000802

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Special Report: War in Space: The Next Battlefield

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Special Report: War in Space: The Next Battlefield

CNN's Jim Scuitto takes you inside the most classified US operations centers to discover the devastating impact of the space war. "CNN Special Report: War in Space: The Next Battlefield" airs on November 29 at 9 P.M. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN Special Report: War in Space: The Next Battlefield

CNN's Jim Scuitto takes you inside the most classified US operations centers to discover the devastating impact of the space war. "CNN Special Report: War in Space: The Next Battlefield" airs on November 29 at 9 P.M. ET/PT.
Source: CNN