    Saving lives in Syria: the "White Helmets"

Meet the "White Helmets," rescue workers who risk their lives everyday to save others, and live by the motto "to save a life is to save all of humanity." Documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara join CNN's Poppy Harlow to share their profile of "real-life heroes."
