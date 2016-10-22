Saving lives in Syria: the "White Helmets"

Meet the "White Helmets," rescue workers who risk their lives everyday to save others, and live by the motto "to save a life is to save all of humanity." Documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara join CNN's Poppy Harlow to share their profile of "real-life heroes."
Meet the "White Helmets," rescue workers who risk their lives everyday to save others, and live by the motto "to save a life is to save all of humanity." Documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara join CNN's Poppy Harlow to share their profile of "real-life heroes."