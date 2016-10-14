Analyst: Trump betting on a 'hidden army' of voters
CNN Senior Political Analyst Ron Brownstein says million of registered voters skip out on voting each year and Trump's embrace of alt-right talking points show he's betting he can get enough of those voters to the polls and to push him into the White House.
