Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listen during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on Monday, September 26 in Hempstead, New York.
    Analyst: Trump betting on a 'hidden army' of voters

CNN Senior Political Analyst Ron Brownstein says million of registered voters skip out on voting each year and Trump's embrace of alt-right talking points show he's betting he can get enough of those voters to the polls and to push him into the White House.
