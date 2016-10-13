Commentator: Trump's response to allegations show he's 'a child'
CNN Political Commentator S.E. Cupp tells Jake Tapper that Donald Trump's response to being accused of sexual assault by at least four women show he lacks "self-restraint," "self-control," and that he "cannot resist the fratboy joke."
