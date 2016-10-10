Breaking News

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speak during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016, in St. Louis.
    Trump trails Clinton by 11 in new poll

Donald Trump dismissed his lewd comments about women -- caught on a leaked tape in which he seemed to talk about sexually assaulting women -- and then immediately pivoted to attacking the Clintons. CNN's Sara Murray reports from Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN