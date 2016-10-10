Trump trails Clinton by 11 in new poll

Donald Trump dismissed his lewd comments about women -- caught on a leaked tape in which he seemed to talk about sexually assaulting women -- and then immediately pivoted to attacking the Clintons. CNN's Sara Murray reports from Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
