Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

girls education orig_00001403
girls education orig_00001403

    JUST WATCHED

    How girls around the world are educated

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How girls around the world are educated

Follow the lives of two young girls on opposite sides of the globe, and see how different their futures turn out because of education. "We Will Rise" premieres on CNN International on October 11, followed by a CNN US premiere on October 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

How girls around the world are educated

CNN Films: We Will Rise

Follow the lives of two young girls on opposite sides of the globe, and see how different their futures turn out because of education. "We Will Rise" premieres on CNN International on October 11, followed by a CNN US premiere on October 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN