CNN Inside Africa: Ivory Coast Trailer

Artisans across the Ivory Coast are looking at traditional mask carving to keep their history alive. These artists hand carve intricate masks using knowledge that has been passed down from generation to generation. "Inside Africa" airs only on CNN. Check your local listings for show time.
