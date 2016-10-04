Clinton campaign manager weighs in on upcoming VP debate
Bill Clinton called the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature legislative achievement, a "crazy system." Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign manager, says the former president is being taken out of context.
Bill Clinton called the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature legislative achievement, a "crazy system." Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign manager, says the former president is being taken out of context.