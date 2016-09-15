Breaking News

CNN Creative Marketing Vital Signs: A Year in Space_00001814

    CNN Vital Signs: A Year in Space Trailer

Meet astronauts and brothers Scott and Mark Kelly. CNN's Dr. Gupta will explore Scott's year long historic mission and how NASA is studying the efffects of deep space travel on the human body. "Vital Signs" airs only on CNN. Check your local listings for show time.
