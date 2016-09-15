Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN Creative Marketing Inside Africa: Magic of Marimbas_00002327
CNN Creative Marketing Inside Africa: Magic of Marimbas_00002327

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Inside Africa: Magic of Marimbas Trailer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Inside Africa: Magic of Marimbas Trailer

Combining music, movement, and storytelling, the marimba has carried its distinctive sound through generations across the continent. Join us as we embark on a musical journey with one of South Africa's youngest all-girl bands as they expand on their rhythmic vocabulary. "Inside Africa" airs only on CNN. Check you local listings for show time.
Source: CNN Creative Marketing

Uganda's Kidepo National Park (3 Videos)

See More

CNN Inside Africa: Magic of Marimbas Trailer

Combining music, movement, and storytelling, the marimba has carried its distinctive sound through generations across the continent. Join us as we embark on a musical journey with one of South Africa's youngest all-girl bands as they expand on their rhythmic vocabulary. "Inside Africa" airs only on CNN. Check you local listings for show time.
Source: CNN Creative Marketing