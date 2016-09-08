Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton, Trump wrestle to get last word in on foreign policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton, Trump wrestle to get last word in on foreign policy

It's hard to argue anyone had a particularly good night at the commander-in-chief forum, so Hillary Clinton, first thing this morning, went on the offensive. But Donald Trump would not be outdone. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Clinton, Trump wrestle to get last word in on foreign policy

The Lead

It's hard to argue anyone had a particularly good night at the commander-in-chief forum, so Hillary Clinton, first thing this morning, went on the offensive. But Donald Trump would not be outdone. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN