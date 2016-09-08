Clinton, Trump wrestle to get last word in on foreign policy
It's hard to argue anyone had a particularly good night at the commander-in-chief forum, so Hillary Clinton, first thing this morning, went on the offensive. But Donald Trump would not be outdone. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
