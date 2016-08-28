Breaking News

SCRANTON, PA - AUGUST 15: Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a rally with Vice President Joe Biden at Riverfront Sports athletic facility on August 15, 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Clinton talked about her roots in Scranton, her father's home town. This was Vice President Biden's first campaign event with Clinton. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
SCRANTON, PA - AUGUST 15: Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a rally with Vice President Joe Biden at Riverfront Sports athletic facility on August 15, 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Clinton talked about her roots in Scranton, her father's home town. This was Vice President Biden's first campaign event with Clinton. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

    Pence charges Clinton Foundation was selling 'access'

Pence charges Clinton Foundation was selling 'access'

Mike Pence charges that while there's no evidence of policy changes for Clinton Foundation donors while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the foundation did sell "access" to donors who would not otherwise have been granted the attention of the State Department.
Source: CNN

