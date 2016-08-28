Pence charges Clinton Foundation was selling 'access'
Mike Pence charges that while there's no evidence of policy changes for Clinton Foundation donors while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the foundation did sell "access" to donors who would not otherwise have been granted the attention of the State Department.
