Texas murder suspect is on the run (2016)

On the upcoming episode of "The Hunt," John Walsh profiles the case against William Greer. He's suspected of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body. "The Hunt with John Walsh" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE-HUNT. (In Mexico: 01-800-099-0546)
On the upcoming episode of "The Hunt," John Walsh profiles the case against William Greer. He's suspected of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body. "The Hunt with John Walsh" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE-HUNT. (In Mexico: 01-800-099-0546)