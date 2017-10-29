When will we see Trump on '60 Minutes?'

Breaking News

Jeff Fager, executive producer of "60 Minutes," says he's optimistic that President Trump will eventually agree to an interview with the newsmagazine. "The '60 Minutes' interview is an important interview to do," Fager tells Brian Stelter. The White House knows that interview "is going to be tough, but direct and fair."
