What keeps '60 Minutes' ticking?

 Jeff Fager, executive producer of "60 Minutes," talks with Brian Stelter about the program's most recent scoop, an investigation on the opioid epidemic in partnership with The Washington Post. Two days after the broadcast, President Trump's pick for "drug czar" Tom Marino withdrew his name from consideration.
Source: CNN

