Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Stranger Things' cast on returning for Season 2
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Stranger Things' cast on returning for Season 2
The stars of the hit Netflix series talk to CNN about what it was like to reunite for Season 2, and how they feel finally being able to discuss the new episodes.
Source: CNN
Most Popular (10 Videos)
'Stranger Things' cast on returning for Season 2
Man chokes, officer jumps to action
Man uses party balloons to float 15 miles
Idaho's 18-acre Pac-Man corn maze
Movies that will spark your Halloween spirit
Megyn Kelly email slams Bill O'Reilly
Shocking carjacking caught on camera
Trudeau gets emotional about Gord Downie death
Jennifer Lawrence shares sex harassment story
'Project Runway's' Mychael Knight dies at 39
See More
'Stranger Things' cast on returning for Season 2
The stars of the hit Netflix series talk to CNN about what it was like to reunite for Season 2, and how they feel finally being able to discuss the new episodes.
Source: CNN