Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows

The biggest TV stars talk to CNN on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards about how they consume television nowadays.
Source: CNN

Can't miss (12 Videos)

See More

TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows

The biggest TV stars talk to CNN on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards about how they consume television nowadays.
Source: CNN