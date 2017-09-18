Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows
The biggest TV stars talk to CNN on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards about how they consume television nowadays.
Source: CNN
Awards season (15 Videos)
TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows
2017 Emmy Awards Preview
Surprise snubs at the 69th Emmy nominations
Emmy nomination surprises, past and present
Top moments from 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Watch: Best picture mix-up on stage
Internet mocks the Oscars blunder
Stelter talks Oscar mix-up, political jabs
How much does it cost to win an Oscar?
The monumental landmarks seen in 'La La Land'
Confessions of an Oscars seat filler
Actors reveal first jobs in Hollywood
'Master of None' makes Emmy history
Spicer's Emmy appearance gets mixed reviews
Baldwin jabs Trump in Emmy speech
See More
TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows
The biggest TV stars talk to CNN on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards about how they consume television nowadays.
Source: CNN