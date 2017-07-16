Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Doctor Who' to get first female lead
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Doctor Who' to get first female lead
Jodie Whittaker will become the first female doctor on the hit BBC television series "Doctor Who." CNN's MIchael Holmes reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Doctor Who' to get first female lead
Alfred Angelo reportedly shuts down
Fox News host on Trump: Why all these lies?
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
Krauthammer: Denial of collusion is very weak
Colbert mimics Conway's flash cards
Beyonce posts first photo of twins
The changes to the GOP health care bill
Scarborough: I'm not a Republican anymore
RV sales are back and bigger than ever
America's best and worst tippers live here
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
'Big Bang' star reveals past miscarriage
'True Blood' actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39
How rich is the Queen?
Tesla takes on auto nonprofit after safety test
See More
'Doctor Who' to get first female lead
Jodie Whittaker will become the first female doctor on the hit BBC television series "Doctor Who." CNN's MIchael Holmes reports.
Source: CNN